5 Lovely Card Collections That’ll Make Thank-You Notes A Cinch

If playing with your new loot has made you late on sending all those thank-you notes this holiday season, these beautiful, original notecards and postcards will make up for it. From the elegant (stationery designed by Louise Fili) to the irreverent (a one-size-fits-all holiday card from Pop Chart Lab), these are like presents in themselves. Recipients will want to send thank-you notes for your thank-you notes.





100 of Brooklyn design studio Friends of Type’s most popular designs have been turned into a boxed set of postcards, called “Keep Fresh, Stay Rad.” Some of the postcards make standard greeting card sentiments appear fresh with zany lettering and illustration (“I’m sorry” spelled from an unraveling cassette tape, “Good Luck” on a rose-adorned horseshoe). Others offer subversive typophiles a refreshing alternative to Hallmark treacle (“24 Hours in a Day, 24 beers in a case. Coincidence? I think not”). They’re available from Princeton Architectural Press here for $20.





In his 2004 book A-Frame, Chad Randl delves into the history of this architectural phenomenon, from the roots of the “triangle house” in prehistoric Japan to its postwar boom in the west. Now, the full-color vintage illustrations and photographs from this book have been turned into a bright set of postcards full of nostalgia for the golden age of these ski-lodges, country homes, and vacation spots. The package of the postcards itself, illustrated with red wood planks and windows, folds out to become its own little A-frame dwelling, big enough for, say, your pens on your desk to take a vacation inside. A set of eight A-Frame notecards and four postcards are available for pre-order from Princeton Architectural Press for $17 here.





In an elegant new series of notecards, called “Quattro Parole Italiane (Four Italian Words),” legendary graphic designer Louise Fili draws inspiration from pasticceria packaging, the elaborately patterned waxed papers once used to wrap pastries in Italy. Using their same fanciful patterns of zigzags and leaves, she’s illustrated four Italian words—ciao (hello), auguri (greetings), grazie (thank you), and prego (with pleasure). The boxed set of 12 Quattro Parole Italiane notecards is available from Princeton Architectural Press for $15 here.





Pop Chart Lab is selling a $5 card for the holiday season in the form of a chart. It’s one of the least festive we’ve ever seen: it invites the sender to check a box indicating its purpose. Sentiments on the Y axis include “mazel tov” and “thinking of you this,” and occasions are on the X axis, such as Christmas, or Birthday. So if you hate sentimentality, this one’s for you.





Don Clemente Gallo Group is the manufacturer of the most famous version of Mexico’s bingo-style board game, Loteria, which they began producing in 1887. Now, their gorgeous graphics in striking colors, featuring everything from devils to watermelons to the man in the moon, have been made into notecards by Princeton Architectural Press, available here for $15.