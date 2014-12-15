Beautiful Knit Tops Of Landscapes, Inspired By Textile Artist John Allen

Inspired by legendary textile artist John Allen, British designer J.W. Anderson created three knit tops for his spring/summer 2015 collection. Like Allen’s work, Anderson’s tops are based on landscapes done in a sweeping, colorful style, beautifully abstracted into knit. On one top, a pink sky accompanies a gorgeous waterfall design; on another, white cliffs are set against yellow and green sloping hills. The manufacturing process used jaquard weaving, which Anderson’s website describes as a “complex knitting technique to create a unique depth of texture” with a variety of materials including wool, mohair, viscose, polyamide, and silk blend.