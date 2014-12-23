The Design World’s Biggest Scandals Of 2014

Like any industry, the design world has its share of scandals, though most aren’t quite tabloid-worthy: We’ve yet to see Karim Rashid and Peter Marino get in a bar brawl. (The bitter lawsuit between typographers Tobias Frere-Jones and Jonathan Hoefler, which we described as “ the legal equivalent of a knife fight in the street ,” doesn’t count.) Some are bizarre (a Japanese artist arrested for 3-D-printing models of her vagina to turn into kayaks); others are offensive (Hallmark’s Hannukah wrapping paper printed with swastikas). Still others were devastating– hundreds of migrant workers died this year during construction of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here are eight design-world scandals that got even the non-design world riled up in 2014.

Countless migrant workers have lost their lives in Qatar during construction for the 2022 World Cup.* Earlier this year, Zaha Hadid, who is designing the Al Wakrah stadium in Qatar, kicked up a firestorm by saying that workers dying is not her responsibility. The speculative architecture collective 1Week1Project has proposed a bleak memorial for the Nepalese workers who have already died and the thousands more migrant workers expected to die by 2022–the International Trade Union Confederation estimates that 4,000 migrant workers will die in the construction boom. The proposed memorial features a towering structure made of giant stones, one for each dead Nepalese worker, who make up 400 of the approximately 1,000 deaths. A crane would be perched atop the structure, and it would add more stones as more workers died.





It was the most dramatic design feud of the year: Tobias Frere-Jones and Jonathan Hoefler, the Beatles of the type world, shocked fans when Frere-Jones accused Hoefler of scamming him out of his half of their multi-million-dollar type foundry, originally called Hoefler & Frere-Jones. Frere-Jones sued his former partner, calling his actions “the most profound treachery and sustained exploitation of friendship, trust, and confidence.” Hoefler countered that Frere-Jones had never been anything besides an employee and changed the name of the type foundry to Hoefler & Co, while also asking the court to dismiss the case against him. The lawsuit was settled in September, but the designers are not getting back together any time soon.





This month, Nike filed a $10 million lawsuit against three of its former high-profile designers—Marc Dolce, Mark Miner, and Denis Dekovic—alleging that they leveraged trade secrets to get jobs at its top competitor, Adidas. Before leaving Nike, the designers promised Adidas “a wealth of information and knowledge” that would give Adidas the advantage over Nike. They allegedly copied thousands of proprietary documents on Nike’s upcoming product and promotional road maps—complete with performance details, testing methodologies, and information on new materials—to bring with them. The three designers had all signed noncompete agreements, which prohibited them specifically from working for Adidas during or for one year after leaving Nike. It also expressly forbid them from copying corporate IP.

In April, the first stage of demolition began on the American Folk Art Museum building, a significant work of midtown Manhattan architecture. The structure, designed just 12 years ago by Billie Tsien and Tod Williams, will be destroyed to make way for an expansion of its next-door neighbor, the Museum of Modern Art—a controversial decision that ignited a debate around preservation in New York City’s art and architecture community.

Earlier this month, Hallmark pulled Hanukkah wrapping paper from shelves after a Walgreen’s customer in California complained that it was covered in swastikas. Hallmark issued an apology, claiming “It was an oversight on our part to not notice the intersecting lines that could be seen as a swastika pattern.” Yes, to put it mildly.





Similarly, in August, fashion retailer Zara pulled a striped top with a six-pointed yellow star decal from its stores after social media users complained it resembled the uniforms worn by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps during World War II. Zara claims the star was meant to resemble a sheriff’s badge, inspired by “classic Western films”—the star had the word “sheriff” imprinted on it, but the word wasn’t clear in photos on the retailer’s website. Critics took to social media to point out the resemblance between the top and the uniforms of victims of the Holocaust.