Jack Kerouac’s “On The Road” Illustrated Page By Page

Illustrator Paul Rogers has created a beautiful, hand-drawn version of Jack Kerouac’s classic, On the Road. The illustrations, which Rogers began in 2012 and finished recently, distill one moment or line from every page of the hyperactive novel, giving readers and entirely new way to experience the book.





Unfortunately, Kerouac’s estate wasn’t enthusiastic about the idea of Roger’s version, and wouldn’t grant permission for it to be published as its own book. They said it “detracts from the book” and “dumbs down” the content. “It’s disappointing, but you never know, these things have a way of finding their own time, and maybe something else will come along down the line,” Rogers writes on his website. “It’s been a fun ride.” Lucky for us, the entire thing is available online.

[h/t: Subtraction.com]SW