This Addictive Game Could Save You Money On Your Next Utility Bill

If you’re looking to waste some time today—and since you’re reading this column, that’s a pretty safe bet—check out the online strategy game Power House on Facebook . The premise may not sound that exciting: guide a family of four through a series of everyday household tasks using as little electricity as possible. But Power House is addictive and challenging, and better yet, it could save you money on your next utility bill.

You read that right. As it happens, Power House was developed by researchers with the explicit goal of getting players to reduce their energy consumption in the real world. And it seems to have worked. In the January 2015 issue of Environment and Behavior, communications scholar Byron Reeves and three Stanford colleagues report that people who played Power House demonstrated more energy-efficient behavior immediately afterward—both in a lab and their own homes.

“Taken together, the experimental and field results demonstrate that energy information embedded in an entertaining game, one that parallels the features and goals of commercially successful applications, can change energy behavior,” Reeves and company conclude.

In Power House, players move a family through its virtual home (below) to do things like wash the laundry, make coffee, and uh, even use the toilet. The goal is to conserve as much electricity as possible by turning off appliances and lights. Sounds easy enough, but here’s the catch: The family won’t move through a dark room (meaning you need to keep the light on or the shades open), and if you use too much power at once the circuit shorts. As the game progresses, more family members enter the house at the same time, making it even harder to juggle these goals.





To study whether or not Power House truly improved energy behavior, the researchers brought 40 test participants into a lab. There were five running appliances in the office where the experiment took place: two overhead lights, a floor lamp, a desk lamp, and a computer. Half the participants played Power House, while the other half played the hit time-management game Diner Dash, which centers on food service.

After participants had played for 30 minutes, experimenters told them to close up the office and leave, without giving more detailed instructions. Then the researchers went back and counted how many appliances had been turned off. They found Power House players to be significantly more power conscious than their Diner Dash counterparts—turning off an average of 2.55 of the five appliances to .55 appliances, respectively (below).

Via Environment and Behavior

Even more impressive is that the behavioral improvement seemed to occur “without any conscious connection between game play and subsequent energy behaviors,” according to Reeves et al. During experimental debriefing, none of the participants connected the office appliances to the Power House experience.