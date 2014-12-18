Find Out What Your Future Looks Like With This Design Firm’s Simulator

IXDS, a design firm that claims to help companies “design their future,” is now offering that service to everyone. Well, sort of. A special holiday app on the firm’s site lets you take a quiz to answer the question “What will your future look like?” While you take a Buzzfeed-style quiz that references hyped-up future-y concepts, including 3-D printing and drones, a rendering of an lo-fi city appears on the other side of your screen and takes on the characteristics of your chosen future. Don’t take the results too seriously. My future city had windmills and solar panels crammed in next to an apartment building and high rise–perhaps due to overpopulation? Regardless, it’s a fun little toy to play with while you await your holiday vacation (and the future).
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens