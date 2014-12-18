Find Out What Your Future Looks Like With This Design Firm’s Simulator





IXDS, a design firm that claims to help companies “design their future,” is now offering that service to everyone. Well, sort of. A special holiday app on the firm’s site lets you take a quiz to answer the question “What will your future look like?” While you take a Buzzfeed-style quiz that references hyped-up future-y concepts, including 3-D printing and drones, a rendering of an lo-fi city appears on the other side of your screen and takes on the characteristics of your chosen future. Don’t take the results too seriously. My future city had windmills and solar panels crammed in next to an apartment building and high rise–perhaps due to overpopulation? Regardless, it’s a fun little toy to play with while you await your holiday vacation (and the future).