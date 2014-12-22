The Best Christmas Tree Money Can Buy

Christmas is near, and you’ve probably picked out your tree by now. But did you pick out the right one? Ever wonder why your neighborhood tree salesman has the types of trees he has? A quick glance at this infographic will not only reveal the relative pros and cons of each tree, but also what region of the United States they generally come from.

Chances are you probably ended up with a fir tree, such as the Douglas or Balsam varieties, or maybe you opted for the Virginia or Scotch pine. If so, good job! These all have the most desirable traits you could want in a tree: scents that turn your living room into a forest, a tendency to not shed needles like a Golden Retriever does fur, and hearty branches for those kettlebells you call ornaments.

But if you’re a serial procrastinator and haven’t picked out your tree, there’s still time to opt for a lesser known tree. Perhaps I could interest you in a White Fir? Or in five years, when Blue Spruces are all the rage, you can say that the one you had in 2014 was way better. -Adrian Covert

(Click Image To Enlarge)