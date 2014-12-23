Wander A Digital Maze Of Corridors From Your Favorite Sci-Fi Films

Spanish artist Serafín Álvarez began collecting her favorite corridors from sci-fi and other movies three years ago and organized them into an online archive, with 127 pages of screenshots and counting. Now, she’s put them to use in a simple game, Maze Walkthrough. “I’ve selected some of those corridors, made 3-D reproductions of them, and built a virtual maze putting them together,” she says on her website. Playing the game feels tranquil yet ominous, the ambient noise and your echoing footsteps in these familiar spaces brings to mind some of the most intense scenes in many of these films including Star Wars, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Alien, to name a few. There are a few hidden surprises, like a zero-gravity room, but we won’t give away which movie it’s from. Download the free game for Mac or PC, wander through this maze and see how many sets you can recognize.