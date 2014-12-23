The Suckiest Christmas Gifts, Visualized

Christmas is coming, and if you haven’t already gotten all your shopping done, chances are you’re feeling a little desperate right now. But before you try to convince yourself that your grandmother would love a bottle of Fireball for Christmas, or that you should give your sister a gently used copy of Freakonomics, check out our infographic of least desired gifts and think again. The data comes from a survey conducted earlier this month by the Consumer Reports National Research Center, which polled 1,500 American adults about their least favorite kinds of Christmas gifts to receive.





Let’s look at some stats. Over half the gifts that people least appreciate at Christmas are spirits (like whiskey and vodka, 24.8%); flowers and plants (22.8%); and home decor items (like frames and candles, 13.2%). In other words, gifts you pick up in a panic at your local liquor store, supermarket, or drugstore on Christmas Eve. Other gifts that respondents say they don’t like to get are books, kitchen gadgets, clothes, wine, and more.

Everyone’s different, of course. I would personally love a book or a bottle of nice wine for Christmas. But reading between the lines, if there’s a takeaway from this survey, it’s this: Most Americans recognize a half-assed, hastily purchased gift when they get one.

You can read the full study here.–John Brownlee LT