Posters Of Wes Anderson Films Out-Twee Wes Anderson Films

In his love for Futura, bold colors, abstract patterns, and blocking, Wes Anderson has long seemed influenced by old Penguin and Pelican paperback covers. But what if Wes Anderson movies were paperbacks? Well, they’d probably look like this.

Designed by San Francisco-based Concepción Studios as a series of three prints, these Wes Anderson-inspired posters reimagine The Life Aquatic, Rushmore, and The Royal Tenenbaums as Penguin and Pelican paperbacks from the ’50s to the early ’70s, complete with minimalist and abstract covers: a submarine for Steve Zissou, a tennis court for the Tenenbaums, and a honeycomb for Max Fischer. The studio even managed to grab some textures from old books they found in used bookstores and antique shops and use them in the finished paintings.





My editor thinks that these are humorous in that they somehow manage to make Wes Anderson even more hipsterly than he already is. She’s right, but at a certain point, isn’t making Wes Anderson more twee kind of like multiplying infinity? Mathematically, we all know it must be possible, but you’d have to be some sort of hipster Stephen Hawking to wrap your mind around it.

As for me, as a Pelican fan and a Wes Anderson fan, I like these. They look like ratty paperbacks that Margot Tenenbaum would have her nose stuck in while smoking in the bath.

You can purchase these posters on Etsy for $50 for a set of three.JB