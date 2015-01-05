Flowchart: Can You Return That Gift?

‘Tis the season of returning ugly sweaters from grandma and those books you already own–unless the items were final sale or the gifter was presumptuous enough not to include a gift receipt, in which case you remind yourself it’s the thought that counts and add them to your regifting pile. Over at the Bold Italic, Wendy Steiner and Ann-Marie Alcantara created a handy flowchart to reveal whether that ugly sweater is a pile of free cash in disguise or whether you’re stuck with it forever. It’ll help you avoid unnecessary trips to the mall and arguments with grouchy sales people.
[h/t: the Bold Italic]CD