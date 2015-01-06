R.I.P. Stained Glass?

The industry trade group, the Stained Glass Association of America, now has half the members it did during its peak in the 1970s:

To attract business, some artisans are even steering clear of using the term ‘stained glass’ because it carries connotations of fusty old churches.

‘I’ll refer to it as art glass. Architectural glass. Leaded glass,’ says David Judson, a fifth-generation owner of a stained-glass studio in Los Angeles started in 1897. Like some of his peers, he is also increasingly targeting projects without religious overtones: His recent jobs include gift shops at a Shanghai amusement park and the entrance of a Hollywood boutique hotel.