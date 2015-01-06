A New Website Lets You Draw With Emoji

A fun little site called emoji.ink has arrived, letting users to draw with any of the 722 currently available Unicode emoji. Drag the emoji around the screen and hundreds of stars, hearts, crying cats or alien heads will fall in your wake. You can even change the size of the emoji, which can lead to some pretty trippy results, perfect for the invite to your next net art opening (or even for making the art itself)! And there are already some fun results cropping up on Tumblr. Have fun; enjoy emoji responsibly.