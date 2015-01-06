Type Made From Fragments Of Famous Artworks

The latest project from quirky Israeli typographer Oded Ezer takes one feature of a famous artwork, like the Mona Lisa, Van Gogh’s self-portrait or Vermeer’s Girl With A Pearl Earring, and uses it to create a typeface, to hilarious and disturbing effect. The typeface made of the surf from Katsushika Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa is innocent enough. But things get weird when Mona Lisa’s finger is used to form a letter V or Van Gogh’s mustache to create a T. Ezer’s best typeface by far uses a piece Michelangelo’s David, but we’ll leave the specifics of that one a surprise.