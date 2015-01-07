Marvel Comics Released The Best Calendar for 2015 Way Back In 1981

Here’s a nice little fact you might not know: calendars regularly repeat with the same day-date combinations. There’s even a calculation you can do to figure out which years your current year repeats. For 2015, that means that you can use an old calendar from 2009, 1998, 1987, 1981, and 1970, and still be assured you’re looking at the right date.

Just like last year, Chicago-area cartoonist Mark Anderson has taken advantage of this fact by posting Marvel Comics’ awesome fan club calendar from 1981 to his site as a series of 2560 x 1600 scans, perfect to scale up or scale down as your computer desktop wallpaper.





And there’s some amazing artwork on display here from comic legends such as Bill Sienkiewicz, Joe Sinnott, John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, and George Perez. Unlike the 1975 Marvel Calendar, though, the date boxes don’t reference important dates in the Marvel universe, like the first time J. Jonah Jameson met Spider-Man, the day Sub-Mariner (the original Marvel superhero) creator Bill Everett died.

But the months are still all themed around Marvel’s biggest properties, circa 1981, including the Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the Fantastic-Four. And there’s also a surprising number of characters represented who would have been considered obscure just a few years ago, like Dr. Strange (to be played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the upcoming film of the same name), or Star-Lord from The Guardians of the Galaxy.

For the large part of the past 365 days, I had a page from the 1975 Marvel calendar as my desktop wallpaper. Looks like 2015 will be the same way. Excelsior, Marvel fans! Download them here.JB