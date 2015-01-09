How Old VHS Tapes Helped Save Early Web Design

Conventional wisdom has it that anything published online can never be truly erased. People petition governments for the “right to be forgotten”–to have personal information and images permanently removed from the Internet. But look for a screenshot or image from a page of the very early web, and you’ll find it almost impossible to locate. Prominent technologist Andy Baio, who runs the site Waxy.org, where he promotes tech ephemera and news, has discovered an unlikely portal to an era that has all but disappeared from today’s Internet, and quite nearly from the human record: VHS tapes. With these tapes, now viewable on YouTube, comes a critical look into a period that set the stage for the massive design and technological changes society has undergone over the past 20 years.

advertisement

A Ragtag Approach To Archiving The Web

The Internet Archive was founded in 1996. It’s an open-source project that houses 435 billion historical snapshots of webpages. But what of the digital traces that lived before 1996? Much of those have been lost to time. In the late aughts, Baio figured out where he might be able to find this historical data. He began collecting instructional VHS tapes about the early web from thrift stores and Amazon’s used video section, where he could get them for about a dollar each. With names like Internet Power and Computability they contain plenty of outdated jargon and quaint “gee wiz” attitudes, and were largely aimed at people who had an Internet connection but didn’t know what to use it for. It turns out, these videos make up some of the only documentation left of that online era. The obvious thing looking at these old screenshots is simply how little control designers had. Baio began uploading the videos in 2008. He uploaded some to Viddler, a site that predates YouTube and allowed him to attach detailed blog posts and annotations. Others appeared on Blip.fm, until the service unceremoniously deleted all of its videos without notice. Still others appear on YouTube, though Baio only made the archive fully public a few months ago. What The Tapes Reveal

The tapes are artifacts of an extinct Internet, providing insights into the way we saw the web 20 years ago, and perspective on what it has grown into today. Some of the material is hilariously naive–though it reveals how little some basic structures of the Internet have changed. “The focus is around using [the Internet] as a giant encyclopedia,” Baio says of the videos presentations. “They say things like, ‘A website is like a book. It’s divided into chapters, and clicking a hyperlink is like going to a page.'” One of the biggest differences between the web then and now? Design. In the mid ’90s, the web was a massive repository of static information, put there by someone else and by seemingly mysterious means. “This was [before the popularity of] Geocities,” Baio says. “There were web indexes like Yahoo and early search engines” but even these basic tools wouldn’t help the average person who was unfamiliar with the web [find websites easily]. If you managed to get online it was still a time where a lot of stuff was found by word of mouth,” Baio says.

advertisement