Water Bottles Designed To Look Like Film Canisters

San Francisco bike gear retailer Mash is selling an array of film-themed water bottles that fit in your bicycle holder. Show off your photography snob style by picking between Kodachrome, Fuji Velvia, Ilford HP5, and Agfa Pro 200 themed bottles. At $10 each, these are a great deal even if you lose them while stopping to get that one totally perfect shot, or making a little too sharp of a turn. Mash’s Kodak and Polaroid bike hats aren’t too shabby either.