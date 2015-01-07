Artist Creates Plaid Mosaics From Thousands Of People

More than seven years ago, Beijing artist Zhang Bojun began photographing passersby on his daily walks. Over time, he digitally edited these photos, weaving them into more than three-foot-wide tapestries, each composed of thousands of people. When seen from a distance, the photo composites appear as plaid patterns. His series, We, reflects both the uniformity of large groups and each person’s individuality among them. Zhang writes that “every person is a mirror in which I can see myself.” He created this series in part to highlight the “survival strategies” of the many migrant workers who come to China’s cities looking for work, and how these fit into a larger picture of social hierarchy. Zhang’s work is on view at OFOTO Gallery in Shanghai until January 20.