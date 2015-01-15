Boeing’s Latest Office Is A Building Inside A Building

When Boeing, the world’s largest plane manufacturer , started designing a new version of its top-selling aircraft , the company wanted to put the plane’s designers as close as possible to the manufacturing process. At the airplane maker’s sprawling Renton, Washington, campus, office workers often face as much as a 20-minute walk from their desk to the factory floor, making meetings between the people designing the aircraft and those building the aircraft dreadfully inefficient and time-consuming. Facing pressure to churn out more planes to meet demand, the company decided to put its design engineers closer to the action–in a new office building built directly inside the factory.

The office building, with 120,000 square feet spread across two stories, puts Boeing designers right on top of their product, in a part of the factory once used for storage. The square two-story office is wedged into a upper-level corner of the 1.4 million-square-foot factory (where Boeing has made airplanes since the start of World War II) and is bordered by per-existing offices on the exterior walls. The new work space is arranged in a doughnut around a central interior courtyard, and buffered from the corner of the building by an L-shaped atrium space. The black building’s windows into the factory vary in size, moving from long, narrow slits next to the center of the manufacturing action to floor-to-ceiling glass closest to the outside wall of the factory building.

Whereas a walk to the factory floor from one of the other 18 office buildings on the 278-acre Renton campus might take 20 minutes, now, the designers of the 737 MAX only have a three-minute walk, and they don’t need to set foot outside to get there. The goal, says Gensler principal and design director Chad Yoshinobu, was to “connect their employees to the product that they’ll build.” According to Boeing’s Keith Leverkuhn, manager of the 737 MAX program, the result is that the new design makes collaboration between design and production easier, facilitating meetings and improving efficiency.





The task of creating a building inside a building comes with myriad challenges. For one thing, you can’t just plop a new building inside another building, like a couple of Russian nesting dolls, and expect it to be a decent workplace.

Natural Sunlight

There were already offices taking up space near exterior walls of the factory building, so a traditional building nestled directly alongside them would have just provided views of the factory floor. Getting natural light to the offices was a major concern in the design process. “From all our studies, daylight access improves productivity,” Yoshinobu explains. Skylights were built into the factory’s roof, but they had been covered by metal panels during World War II to shield the factory from surveillance. Gensler removed the metal panels, but the architects still had to figure out a way to get daylight to all employees, on both the first and second floors, with limited window access. To do so, they structured the offices around a kind of central indoor courtyard, called the city hall. With offices and floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the 8,000-square-foot double-height room, the sky-lit city hall provides a direct link to sunlight for both floors, as well as a large meeting and event space. To prevent daylight from becoming a premium luxury reserved just for those with corner offices, the architects designed another two-story, sky-lit space that runs in an L-shape around the perimeter of the building. More floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the spacious corridor, where sofas and chairs cluster to create informal meeting spaces.