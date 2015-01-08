Andy Warhol Paintings Get Turned Into Pictograms

Swedish graphic designer Viktor Hertz has created a flat design homage to the king of Pop Art: the Andy Warhol Pictogram Poster, which is currently available via a Kickstarter campaign. It boils down Warhol’s most famous works–many of which are already minimal, composed of only a few bold colors and shapes–into simple pictograms, from the Campbell’s soup can to Brillo boxes to the banana cover for the Velvet Underground. The enigmatic silver-haired artist himself is rendered as a minimalist icon, too.