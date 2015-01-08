All 236 “Friends” Episodes In One Poster

This month, Netflix made all 236 episodes of Friends–the sitcom that launched thousands if not millions of Rachel hairdos–available for streaming online, right in time for the show’s 20th anniversary.

As a tribute to the beloved show, which ran weekly from 1994 to 2004, Eurydyka Kata and Rafał Szczawiński of Re:Design created a poster illustrating the highlight moments of each episode as circular pictograms. It’s not a replacement for binging on all 10 seasons on Netflix, but it’s a quicker way to relive your time with Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Joey, Ross, and Phoebe.

[via Designboom]CD