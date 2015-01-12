The Communication Of The Future Is So Real You Can Touch It

Early one morning last year Hiroshi Ishii, associate director of the MIT Media Lab , placed his hand on one of two identical assemblies of wooden bars. I put my hand on the other, a few feet away. As he rolled his hand over the one assembly, I simultaneously felt his movements in the bars under my hands. The experiment, dubbed InTouch , translates my movements into a form of communication that typically requires us to share the same physical space. But we’re not; it just feels as if we are.

Seeing the technology is amazing. But feeling is believing. At the lab, I couldn’t help but begin to imagine how it would change the hundreds of digital interactions I have every day. Take texting: With the absence of information like voice or body language, I sometimes struggle to truly understand what a text means. The only thing I can interpret is the text itself and perhaps that ellipsis that pops up on my iPhone while someone is typing. Ishii wants to unpack all the emotive information hidden in those ellipses. “I’m a calligrapher,” says Ishii, “before the ink drops on paper, [there’s] the study, the motion.”

Ishii and his team maintain that their prototypes are, by design, meant to add to our ability to express ourselves remotely. Today, our notion of telepresence–the ability to feel present in another location–has been generally confined to our visual and audio senses. Breakthroughs like virtual reality hint at a more cinematic experience, but you can’t feel someone’s heartbeat using Oculus Rift. “You can see [its] surface,” says 58-year-old Ishii, combining a Japanese accent with an unweathered, wide-eyed curiosity. “But you can’t feel it.”

A slew of new companies–including Lumo BodyTech, MEMI, Ringly and Artefact–integrate haptic feedback to correct our posture and alert us to important calls. Apple’s forthcoming smart watch will allow us to do things like physically feel one another tap on a screen and feel each other’s heartbeats. And if you think getting poked on Facebook is annoying now, well, it’s only a matter of time before moms use any of these products to invisibly nudge their kids (of all ages) to stand up straight.

“The two components of telepresence are interpersonal space and shared information,” Ishii says as he walks me through the Tangible Media area he founded within the MIT Media Lab. In MirrorFugue, one of more than 140 experiments credited to Ishii’s group, PhD candidate Xiao Xiao combines the haptic feedback concept embedded in InTouch with visual and audio elements to create what she dubs as “ghost presence.” In the experiment, a young girl was recorded playing on a grand piano. The visual recording of her hands playing is later superimposed on the piano keys, as the keys are triggered to play by her original movements. Live music emanates from the piano, with the pianist at once present and absent. Later, a woman sits at the same piano and plays alongside the ghost hands, seeing and feeling the younger girl’s hands physically trigger sound as she simultaneously sees and hears her own on the same piano.

Watching this unfold in front of me, I instantly imagined the scenarios MirrorFugue’s could lead to–from an instructor remotely teaching a pianist how to play to a faraway friend’s footsteps walking alongside me as we share an afternoon stroll. “Different streams of interface broaden our meaning of a physical world,” Ishii says.

Take working remotely: “It’s not just the presence of the person; there’s the space and the tangible objects you interact with,” says another PhD candidate on Ishii’s team, Sean Follmer. Those objects can be anything from, say, a car two mechanics repair to a ball soccer players “bend” to a product collaboratively created, like a handbag.