The Best iPhone 6 Case Is Basically A Pair Of Nunchuks

Tragically enough for the 12-year-old inside all of us, there are all too few opportunities to whip around a pair of nunchuks in contemporary adult society. That’s something the Trick Cover for the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus is looking to change. It’s an iPhone case you can whip dangerously around your head like a pair of nunchuks all day long.

All you need to do to be sold on this concept is watch to the 0:12 mark in this video.

It’s just an ordinary day in the Karaoke prefecture of Japan. A salaryman is going to work. He gets a phone call. He reaches into his breast pocket. And then, with an effortless flash of dexterity that would put the average knife dancer to shame, he flips out his phone like a ninja pimp. You can’t hear him, but you can see what he mouths as he lifts the phone to his face. “Yo,” he says. “Mushi fucking mushi.” The only thing that is missing is a pair of sunglasses descending from the sky as the words “LIKE A BOSS” flash on the screen.

Again, this all happens less than twelve seconds into the video. And if you keep watching, you’ll see this same salaryman—presumably the Trick Cover’s creator—doing an elaborate series of Bruce Lee style nunchaku moves, presumably while his mother stands just offscreen, shrieking: “Stop that! You’ll put your eye out!”

But the Trick Cover is also clever in execution, serving the same purpose as many wallet-style iPhone cases that store cards while protecting your iPhone’s screen. But where as those cases are often a pain to open. the Trick Cover can be opened with just a flick of the wrist. How much flash you want to add to that wrist flick is up to you. Even better? The Trick Cover works as its own stand, just by folding it open on your desk.

So yeah, I love it. Of course, with my clumsiness, if I ever tried to flip open the Trick Cover like some sort of ninjutsu, my 128 GB iPhone 6 would probably go flying out of my hands and break itself on someone’s nose across the subway car. But if you have better dexterity than me, and you don’t mind ordering from overseas, the Trick Cover can be purchased for around $30 from this Japanese site.