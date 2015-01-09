Flowers And Taxidermy Arranged Into Gorgeous Headdresses

On his website, Japanese fashion designer Hanayuishi Takaya calls himself a “Flower Artist,” and it’s true that his extraordinary headpieces would look as much at home in a vase as they do in his models’ hair. His ornate pieces employ flowers, fresh vegetables and fruits, and, most recently, taxidermied birds, to create arrangements of outlandish beauty. These new pieces, Takaya says, are meant to show “withering and death in contrast with flowers blooming with life.”





Takaya plans out some of his headdresses in advance, but many times he treats his designs as live performances, removing a cloth bag from a model’s head to create new arrangements from whatever he found at the market that day. “When I actually put the first flower on the model’s hair, that’s the beginning of the design process,” he says. Takaya’s most recent live shows, featured in the video below, saw him designing men’s headpieces live in Tokyo and Kyoto.

[via Dezeen]SW