The Only Music Video That Matters Is The One Where Magic Johnson Rides A Pizza Through Space

Chad Vangaalen has been quietly killing it for the last decade, never quite blowing up on most people’s radar. But the Canadian artist and musician is prolific and diverse with his work, to say the least: He has recorded six full length albums and four EPs since 2004, runs his own label, builds crazy instruments out of stuff like lego pieces, and has illustrated and animated many music videos and album covers for himself and other bands.
His most recent project, a music video for the tripped-out rap collective Shabazz Palaces, exercises more than a few of these multitudinous skills. Like all of Vangaalen’s animations, the video for “Forerunner Foray” is a mesmerizingly strange experience with everything on screen morphing into everything else and Magic Johnson riding a pizza slice in space before a giant green skinned person blows away his soul. We won’t spoil the rest.
[via High Snobiety]SW