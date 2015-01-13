Forget Resolutions, What’s Your “Beautiful Question” For 2015?

With New Year’s comfortably behind us, we’ve all had enough talk of resolutions. But for those still looking for a way to spark change in their lives, I’d like to suggest a different approach. Try formulating your own “beautiful question”—one that is bold and engaging enough to keep you working on it throughout 2015.

A beautiful question (at least according to my own, admittedly subjective definition) can be thought of as an ambitious, yet actionable, question that can begin to shift the way we think about something—and can serve as a catalyst to bring about change.





In researching the power of questioning, I found that many change-makers—designers, entrepreneurs, groundbreaking artists, inventors—tend to spend a lot of their time pursuing questions that fit the definition above. And often, those big questions lead to big breakthroughs; in fact, I found that everything from the inspiration for the Red Cross, to the birth of the Internet, to the invention of the cell phone, could be traced back to a question. The same can be said of many startup companies: Polaroid, Pixar, Netflix, Warby Parker, Airbnb, and many others began when company founders set out to answer game-changing questions about why something was lacking in the marketplace and how that gap might be filled.

But there’s no reason why asking beautiful questions should be the exclusive domain of inventors and entrepreneurs. All of us can benefit by grappling with ambitious questions that encourage us to step back and consider possible ways to reimagine our lives or reinvent our careers. By asking, for example, How might I reposition myself in response to changes happening in my industry?, or, How might I use my own strengths to tackle a specific problem impacting my community?, you set in motion a process that can lead to profound change.





That may surprise some because we don’t usually equate “asking a question” with “taking action.” But just by putting an ambitious question out there in front of you, you begin to engage with it. A few years back, a fascinating University of Illinois study found that when people are trying to motivate themselves to do something, questions actually work better than statements or commands. In other words, asking “Will I do X?” or “How might I do X?” is more motivating than declaring “I will do X!” The researchers found that articulating a challenge as a question had the effect of getting people to immediately start thinking about that challenge: why it might be worth doing, how it might be accomplished.

Questions also fire the imagination. A question is a puzzle: once it has been raised, the mind almost can’t help trying to solve or answer it. In this way, questions enable us to begin to act in the face of uncertainty; they help us to “organize our thinking around what we don’t know,” explains Steve Quatrano of the nonprofit Right Question Institute, which studies and teaches questioning methodologies.