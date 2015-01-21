6 Major Design Trends Shaping City Life In 2015

advertisement

Cities are the future. By one oft-cited statistic, 70% of the world’s population will live in urban areas by 2050. But chances are, the cities of the future won’t look quite like the places where we live today. It’s up to designers–architects, urban planners, interior designers, and more–to ensure that the people-packed cities of the future are livable, prosperous, healthy places. We asked a handful of design experts how urban life is changing, and what life in cities will look like in the new year. They delved into how the design of housing, retail, food, transportation, and more are altering the experience of urban life in 2015. Here are some of the major trends: The Sharing Economy Will Apply To Housing, Too via SsD Architecture “As has been well documented, younger generations have for both economic and social reasons become accustomed to sharing cars, apartments when they travel, and other assets over which they prefer exchange to ownership,” says Vishaan Chakrabarti, a partner at SHoP Architects and a professor at Columbia University. “As a consequence of these forces, we will likely soon see the legalization of new forms of cooperative housing in which an individual may rent or own a private bedroom and bath as part of a larger complex with communal kitchens, workspaces, and recreational facilities,” he predicts. In architectural terms, that means more multi-family housing. The line between public and private space is already blurring in designs like SsD Architecture‘s micro-housing project in Seoul, where tiny apartments are offset by more common spaces. “Instead of being disappointed that the married with three kids model is disappearing, we can embrace new forms of ‘family,’ based on shared activities, collaborative work spaces, and a finer grain understanding of public and private space,” SsD’s Jinhee Park and John Hong say. Restaurants Will Double As Living Rooms via Chefs Club Living in smaller homes will mean seeking out new spaces to socialize and eat. “As cities get denser, space gets tighter, and homes get more compact, neighborhood restaurants will become adjunct living rooms, says David Rockwell, a New York-based architect who’s well-known for his restaurant design, including the Nobu restaurants and his latest, the Chefs Club by Food & Wine. However, for those with homes big enough to play host in, the restaurant might come to you, too. Rockwell notes that in the era of Instagram-fueled brunches, “there’s probably a future in ‘home’ restaurants,” where “people can create their own temporary dining event, from the look and feel of the space to the menu to the presentation of the food. Design will become much more of the moment and ephemeral.”

advertisement

Your Office Will Look Like A Library via Rapt Studio It’s never been easier to work outside the office, a phenomenon that’s changing how we design offices themselves. The cubicle is out, and the library-style workspace is in. David Galullo, the CEO and principal of Rapt Studio, explains that “People are expecting similar kinds of spaces that they find at home in the workplace.” That means more sofas, cafe tables, standing work stations, and quiet alternatives to your desk. Galullo says that while one-quarter of his furniture budget used to be allotted to so-called “ancillary” spaces like these, compared to three-quarters for cubicles and traditional workspaces, the ratio has flip-flopped. Companies are now realizing that having a lounge space where employees can meet for a few minutes with their team or escape a coworker’s noisy phone call is no longer a perk–it’s a productivity necessity. Expect your office to be far more conducive to focus-oriented tasks. Denise Cherry, a principal and director of design at Studio O + A, the go-to interior design firm for Silicon Valley startups like Uber, Square, and Yelp, agrees that now offices have become less than strictly necessary, designers are shifting how they think about workspaces. “If you can now work from anywhere, what value does an office have?” she asks. “It becomes less about a desk and a task chair and more about connecting people, sharing ideas, or even focusing.” Companies are now realizing that having a lounge space where employees can meet for a few minutes with their team or escape a coworker’s noisy phone call is no longer a perk–it’s a productivity necessity. “You’re also seeing an incredible shift towards considering concentration and focused work,” Cherry says. “For too long the pendulum swung towards the direction of collaboration and I think 2015 finds itself moving a little more towards the center. Give people places to concentrate as well as collaborate.”

advertisement

advertisement