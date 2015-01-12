Charlie Hebdo Returns With The Prophet Muhammad On Its Cover

This week’s cover of Charlie Hebdo–the first to print since two gunmen opened fire at the satirical newspaper’s Paris offices last week , killing 12 members of its staff–features a cartoon of crying Prophet Muhammad holding a sign that reads “Je suis Charlie” (“I am Charlie”). The line has has become an international slogan of support for the victims of the attack. “All is forgiven,” reads the text above the caricature.





One million issues will be made available on Wednesday and Thursday–far more than the magazine’s usual print run of 60,000. The magazine has made plans to print up to 2 million more copies, depending on demand.

As Jon Stewart put it in his reaction to the terrorist attack, “comedy shouldn’t be an act of courage“–but printing this new cover is undeniably a courageous act, signifying a refusal to let fear limit freedom of speech.

