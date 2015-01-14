This Chair Looks Like It’s Falling Apart, And It’s Perfect

One of the things that makes children’s drawings so distinct is that children haven’t really learned about perspective yet, and so their art seem to be drawn from a half-dozen perspectives at once. The same could be said for the Ops, an Escher-esque chair designed by Italy’s Giò Belviso that looks like you’re seeing it from a few different angles at once.





According to Belviso, the Ops Decomposed Chair (think ‘Oops!’ but in Italian) was designed to look unstable. Each leg has a slightly different length, while the chair’s backrest is askew. With each of its legs tilted in a different direction, the fractured-looking chair looks like it might fall apart, but it’s totally stable.

Made of an iron frame in matte white, and a seat stitched out of a brown leather, the Ops is available as a standard chair, or as an arm chair. Other customizations are available upon request. And although the Ops isn’t in mass production, you can buy one today starting at around $600. Check out the designer’s site here.

[via Design Milk]JB