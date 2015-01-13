H&M To Release Clothing Line With Coachella, UGH

All big festivals have their downsides, but Southern California mega-fesitval Coachella has become a monster. Now spanning two weekends in the Nowheresville of Indio, California, the festival has everything you’ve ever wanted, provided that what you want is drugged-addled girls in Native-American headdresses and a DJ set by David Guetta. But people love Coachella. In fact, when the lineup was announced last week, both weekends sold out in a record breaking 40 minutes.





Swedish discount fashion giant H&M, which has been a Coachella sponsor for years, feels similarly about the festival. The company has announced that it’ll release a line of clothing called H&M Loves Coachella, in partnership with the festival, in the weeks leading up to the event. The collection will feature all the staples of “boho”-style festival fashion: lace kaftans and fringe-lined crop tops galore. Men get to be part of the fun too, although graphic tees might get a little sweaty at an EDM show in the desert (don’t worry dudes, you can just take them off!). At least, as H&M’s prices are reasonable– the collection will range from $4.95 to $49.95–you won’t spend too much on the romper some bro will inevitably puke on. SEE U THERE!!!!

[via Fashionista]SW