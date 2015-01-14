Lego Cyborgs Invade London Fashion Show

During this week’s London’s Menswear AW 15 fashion show , the designers for men’s fashion brand Agi & Sam sent their models down the catwalk wearing handmade Lego masks. The masks were designed by make-up artist Isa Maya French , who created them using mostly primary colors, and fastened them to the model’s faces with velcro.





Even just as eye candy, the masks are delightfully weird. In some pictures, the models look like they’re Lego cyborgs who have just ripped their facial plates off, like Yul Brynner in Westworld. In others, though, they just look stunned, as if a photographer had caught them on film just seconds after tripping over some kid’s misplaces Lego castle right in the middle of the catwalk.

Will these Lego masks help Agi & Sam sell clothes? Beats me. But I definitely want to play with some LEGO now.

[via Designboom]JB