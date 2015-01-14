An Ethereal Lamp That Glows In The Dark

This beautiful designer lampshade by Dutch design team Ontwerpduo doesn’t just emit light when it’s on. When the room goes dark, the lampshade glows with a beautiful geometric pattern for up to eight hours.

Ontwerpduo is no stranger to Co.Design. We have previously written about the designers’ dining room table that doubles as a marble run, as well as their cockeyed dresser inspired by fairy tales.

Just as those two designs were inspired by Ontwerpduo’s memories of childhood, so too, it seems, was the Loena lantern, which brings to mind the glow-in-the-dark stars that an astronomy-loving kid might stick on his or her ceiling. Loena emits light in the dark in a similar way: it uses a special, phosphorescent ink that is printed on the lampshade. After soaking up light all day, the lampshade emits patterns that glow at night.

Ontwerpduo is selling the lampshade in two different models for prices starting at around $110.JB