How The Cronut King Is Changing The Way Bakeries Work

You probably know Dominique Ansel, one of the world’s best pastry chefs , for creating the Cronut. But his newly announced second shop, Dominique Ansel Kitchen, won’t serve the viral croissant-donut hybrid at all when it opens this spring in New York’s West Village neighborhood. Instead, he’s moving forward with another, potentially more radical idea in baked goods: Rather than selling pastries that have been sitting in a display case all day, most everything served at the Kitchen will be made-to-order for customers right in front of their eyes.

Daniel Krieger

I spoke with Ansel over the phone about the benefits and challenges of bringing the idea to life.

You could have just opened a Cronut stand and banked! Why’d you go with this made-to-order concept instead?

It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time. Many, many years ago, people would get coffee brewed one, two, three, or four hours earlier. Now people will go to a coffee shop and wait for an espresso drink pulled on the spot. They’ll wait a few minutes for a drink. At the bakery, if you could have pastry made to order and freshly assembled for you, it can be so much better.

Compared to any top tier bakery, the quality really is that much better?

Time is an ingredient. It’s very important. Some things are meant to be eaten in a few minutes [of being made]. Some things are meant to be eaten hours later. Everything has a shelf life, and it’s important for people to know.

Mousse fresh, right. Mousse after three hours of sitting, left.

Is the made-to-order really a new idea, though? Didn’t you make desserts to order at Daniel?

I spent many years in France working at a bakery, where you started very, very early to bake in the day. Then at Daniel we made everything to order. I want to combine the two ideas. Not everything can be made to order. Some things need time to rest. An opera cake–a French classic sponge cake, like a French tiramisu–needs to be soaked for a day or two before it can be eaten. Macarons need to sit in the fridge for a day or two to get moist in the center.

Will you actually be baking any desserts, or just assembling them precooked?

There will be a few things that are actually baked to order. We bake mini-sized madeleines to order at our [existing] bakery now. They’re like little, two-bite, fluffy lemon cakes. It takes four minutes from the time we take the order to give you the order. And we serve fresh and hot from the oven. It is possible to do it.

We’re also going to serve an ice cream where we scrape vanilla bean and spread it on the ice cream, and a lemon butter tart where we emulsify the butter inside the lemon and pour it into a tart shell to order.