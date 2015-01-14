Mmmm, Wet Road! Candles Designed To Smell Like Everyday Life

Graphic designer Albert J. Son‘s new package design imagines scented candles for those who appreciate the simple (and often gross-smelling) things in life. We all have friends who love the smell of cut grass or wet pavement, or pungent cheese, and these conceptual candles are for them. It’s unclear who would want a candle that smells like a plastic toy or Scotch tape, or even what those would smell like, but surely some weirdo out there would be delighted by those as well. The packaging is simple and sweet, resembling a better-designed version of many overly cutesy real candles, with less exotic aromas.