George Lucas Could Take His Controversial Museum To L.A.

The saga continues. After giving up on San Francisco, George Lucas chose Chicago as the site of the Museum for Narrative Art for his collection of artifacts from Hollywood history. He revealed a pyramid from the future that would live on Chicago’s lakefront. And then Chicago’s environmental group Friends of the Parks filed a lawsuit arguing that it would have an adverse effect on the lakefront.
Now, Lucas has told the Los Angeles Times that he has a contingency plan: Building his museum in Los Angeles instead. He tells the paper:
“The advantage Los Angeles has is that it’s on the USC campus and I don’t have to go through all the rigmarole of years and years of trying to get past everything,” Lucas said. “That’s an advantage because I do want to get it done in my lifetime.”
He later added:
“I have faith in Chicago and [Mayor] Rahm [Emanuel], who is dedicated to making it happen,” Lucas said. “But he’s also coming up for election next month.”
Emanuel has been a staunch supporter of the museum, offering Lucas the 17-acre lakefront patch for $1/year lease. Friends of the Park contends that the State of Illinois would need to approve this lease.
[via ArchDaily and the Los Angeles Times]MW