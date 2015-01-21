George Lucas Could Take His Controversial Museum To L.A.

The saga continues. After giving up on San Francisco , George Lucas chose Chicago as the site of the Museum for Narrative Art for his collection of artifacts from Hollywood history. He revealed a pyramid from the future that would live on Chicago’s lakefront. And then Chicago’s environmental group Friends of the Parks filed a lawsuit arguing that it would have an adverse effect on the lakefront.

Now, Lucas has told the Los Angeles Times that he has a contingency plan: Building his museum in Los Angeles instead. He tells the paper:

“The advantage Los Angeles has is that it’s on the USC campus and I don’t have to go through all the rigmarole of years and years of trying to get past everything,” Lucas said. “That’s an advantage because I do want to get it done in my lifetime.”

He later added:

“I have faith in Chicago and [Mayor] Rahm [Emanuel], who is dedicated to making it happen,” Lucas said. “But he’s also coming up for election next month.”

Emanuel has been a staunch supporter of the museum, offering Lucas the 17-acre lakefront patch for $1/year lease. Friends of the Park contends that the State of Illinois would need to approve this lease.

[via ArchDaily and the Los Angeles Times]MW