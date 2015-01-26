Watch A Kid Demonstrate 3-D Modeling In This Insane Music Video

It’s easy to feel like we’ve seen it all in the cornucopia of overstimulating entertainment that is the Internet, but German electro-hip hop trio Deichkind ‘s new video “Think Big” is truly next level.

The video opens on a nerdy American kid showing how to use 3-D modeling software, as in a typical YouTube tutorial. Things quickly get out of hand, as his trippy animations mutate into a giant, Transformer-like monster that we watch wreak havoc everywhere from New York City to the moon. The song and video might be silly, but they remind us of just how awe-inspiring computer graphics can be these days, as they’ve stripped away any need to limit our imaginations to reality.

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]SW