Watch This Short Animation About The Smartphone Apocalypse

London-based animator Yukai Du’s new short film, Way Out plays like a Left Behind for techies. In the animated short, whimsically stylized people are enraptured by their phones, small yellow lines from screens illuminating their faces wherever they go. Before long, the technophilia becomes goes overboard, and a kind of apocalypse occurs, leaving only flickering devices in its wake.

Du’s film is beautifully animated, giving a warmth and humanity to a subject usually represented by cold, harsh sci-fi aesthetics. She was inspired by Sherry Turkle’s book Alone Together, about the alienating effects of new technology. Whether or not you agree that we are becoming less connected, Way Out is delightful, and worth checking out. Stop by Du’s site to see her other, equally charming work.

[via Look At Me]SW