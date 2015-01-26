Hem Launches 7 Chic New Furniture Collections

Hem, the online furniture shop that markets itself as “the first affordable high-end design brand created to serve online-direct customers,” has expanded its offerings with the introduction of seven new collections. Debuting at the International Interiors Show in Cologne, the furniture includes new stools, tables, sofas, and shelving systems that are designed for easy assembly–many require no tools.

Hem launched in September as a spinoff from the unpredictable e-tailer Fab. Jason Goldberg, Fab’s co-founder, called Hem the “Nike ID of custom furniture,” and claimed Hem makes sturdier, “higher-end designs” than those peddled by the likes of Ikea, West Elm, or CB2–but they’re still more affordable than, say, Eames designs. The company’s motto is “high-end design made easy.”





Highlights of the new collections include a playful family of Brick Poufs by Hem Design Studio (which includes many designers formerly of Fab, such Anne Lopez, Isaac Krady, and Evan Clabots). These geometric pieces are both decorative and functional as seats or footrests, and can be stacked on top of each other as hybrid furniture-sculptures. The Key coffee table, with a solid ash table top, “can be built without tools in around 30 seconds,” according to Hem’s website–it just requires locking in the legs with a key. There’s a new extra-large version of the Alle Table, from Hem’s debut collection, the legs of which attach to the top sans tools. And the Abstract, Grid, and Juxta Storage systems, also by Hem Design Studio, can be customized via an online tool to provide the right amount of shelving and cabinet space for books, art, your TV, and all your knickknacks, in a variety of colors.

These collections are now available for purchase on Hem’s website. Prices range from $129 (for the Brick Pouf Cube) to $2,199 (for the extra-large Alle Table).CD