How Food Styling Is Done

Although food styling has a reputation of exploiting appetites with visual trickery, the truth is that it’s actually more honest than you think . While shady techniques such as using mashed potatoes in place of ice cream, or putting marbles at the bottom of a bowl of Campbell’s Soup to float all the noodles to the top were common in the 1970s, things have changed in recent years. A combination of new laws against false advertising, and greater public literacy in food photography–thanks to apps like Pinterest and Instagram–means that the food styling trade has evolved to be a lot more honest.

But that’s mostly just in America. In other places in the world, food styling is still the same as it ever was: wildly misleading, and often featuring a completely different “food” than what a stylist is actually supposed to be taking pictures of.

Minhky Lee is a videographer, graphic designer, and illustrator based out of Sydney, Australia. With a background in commercial films, Lee knows how companies out of Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia make the food in their ads look so appetizing, and has uploaded a series of videos to Vimeo showing the actual versus the artificial when it comes to how commercial food photography is done.

Lee’s videos highlight a good mixture of classic food styling tricks, some of which have largely been phased out in the United States (using a combination of frosting and flour instead of ice cream, for example), and some of which are sadly still in use (hiding cotton balls inside a burger to make it appear less squashed).

There’s other gray area techniques on display here, like using pins to hold tomatoes and lettuce in place, or frosting the glass holding a soft drink with face cream and glycerine to make it look more cool and refreshing. Even if all these techniques aren’t still widely in play here in the States, it’s a fascinating look at how food styling is still done in many parts of the world.

