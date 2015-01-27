Richard Scarry Characters Reimagined As Silicon Valley Types

Remember Busytown, the village from Richard Scarry’ s beloved picture books? It was inhabited by industrious animals–Huckle Cat, Lowly Worm, Mr. Frumble, police Sergeant Murphy, Mr. Fixit, Bananas Gorilla and Hilda Hippo, among others–who taught kids about the working world.





Now, illustrator Lunch Breath has given Busytown a 21st-century, tech-world update with “Businesstown.” As a Thought Leader might put it, the illustration series is a disruptive, innovative reimagining of Richard Scarry’s iconic characters as Silicon Valley stereotypes. The satire is spot-on, right down to the endlessly ideating animals’ fashion choices (Warby Parkers on the Centralized Schedule Manager, barefoot running shoes on the lizard Ghost Blogger). Head to Lunch Breath’s website for the full project.

[via Laughing Squid]CD