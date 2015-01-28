Why Apple Selling Fewer iPads Is Actually A Huge Achievement

iPad sales are down, technically. Apple still sold 20 million of them last quarter, but Wall Street says a company like Apple is never supposed to sell less of anything. And so when Apple sells 4% fewer iPads in 2014 (and 18% fewer in Q4 than a year earlier), we get articles in Wired that declare it a “meh” product failing to excite us, and a tweet from our own tech editor Harry McCracken wonders if the tablet will wither away.

But Harry, my friend, there’s no need worry! Because while iPad purchases are down, iPad usage is still superb. People are reading books, watching Netflix, and surfing the web on their tablets, which, sales figures aside, should be the most important indicator of whether a product is really a “hit.” All that aluminum and lithium we ripped from the earth is actually going to use.

But the question looms–if people are using their iPads, why aren’t they replacing them as quickly as iPhones? The answer lies in the iPad’s design. You can call an iPad a big iPhone, but a big iPhone can last a customer a really long time.





Two years into owning an iPhone, and the thing needs to be charged every few hours. This is because lithium ion batteries are chemical systems that begin to decay from the moment they’re produced, and only lose their mojo as they’re charged again and again. So you’re more or less forced to replace your phone with that 2-year contract.

Yet my iPad of tech-ancient age always has a charge, largely because its battery is ~6x the size of an iPhone. In standby, its big, power-hungry screen isn’t eating away at that battery, either. So the result is that several years into owning the product, I’ve always got a few hours of charge in this thing, even when I haven’t charged it in a week or more.