How To Design The Purrfect Cat Cafe

The concept of a cat cafe seems easy enough to explain: it’s a place where people can have a snack or a cup of coffee while they play with cats.

advertisement

And that’s a pretty good definition—for a human. But from a cat’s point of view, a cat cafe is not only a place to eat and drink and play with people and cats, it’s also a place to sleep and climb and hide and sit by yourself and look out the window. As cat cafes are sprouting up across the U.S., their owners are working to make sure that the shops are designed to suit their feline residents—usually shelter cats who are eligible for adoption by cafe visitors—as much as they are their human customers. Cafe owners naturally want to see their cats happy, and they also want them in the right mood to make a good impression on customers looking to adopt a pet. “The end goal is to help more cats find forever homes, and to get more people to fall in love with cats,” says Christina Ha, of Manhattan’s newly opened Meow Parlour. Here’s how to design a great cat cafe.

Places To Hide

“I learned quickly, the first couple of weeks, I need more hiding-hole places—places for the cats to go and chill,” says Ericka Basile, the founder of Planet Tails in Naples, Fla., which opened in December. “I have to keep the quality of life good for them.” Cats As Purrformance Art

Artist Rhonda Lieberman is the creator of the Cats-in-Residence Program, an art installation and, as she puts it, “purr-formance piece” featuring cats that has appeared in art galleries in New York, Hartford, and Los Angeles. The cats come from local animal shelters, and visitors can come play with them and, if they get along particularly well, apply to adopt them and take them home. Lieberman says she first conceived of the project in the 1990s, after caring for stray cats near her loft space in Long Island City, Queens. But the idea only really gained traction in the art world after the success of the Internet Cat Video Festival, a celebration of online felines that debuted in 2012 at Minneapolis’s Walker Art Center. “Ironically, in the art world, it was the Internet cat videos paved the way for actual, real cats to have a chance in the sun,” says Lieberman, who sees her exhibit, along with cat cafes, as a sort of antidote to the sterile glow of the digital world. Her show also introduces some levity into the overly serious art world—a zine released for the show’s New York debut gave artist bios for feline performers with names like Frida Kahlico, Manx Ernst and Jaspurr Johns—and has helped some of those feline performers find permanent homes, a goal shared by most cat cafe operators. Basile previously worked as a pet product scout for ABC’s Good Morning America and as a pet product buyer for Fab.com, so she says it was easy for her to know what products would help put her cats at ease.

advertisement

She has installed plenty of spaces for shy cats to hide—even cat houses made from classic, see-through iMac cases. Floor-to-ceiling windows let the cats look out to the street or into the pet supply store Planet Tails, which operates in a separate room. “They are coming from shelters—they’re in a tiny little cage, and now they’re in this room with a party happening,” Basile says. “You don’t want to party all the time. You want to go home.” At Meow Parlour, which opened in December on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, an area in the back of the store offers cats a place to sleep and use the litter box in peace. “There’s a tiny door just for the cats to walk in and out of,” says coufounder Christina Ha. “There’s a sign that says employees, cats and Taylor Swift only.” Places To Climb

Rhonda Lieberman, the creator of the Cats-in-Residence traveling art installation, gives her cat performers plenty of places to climb and explore, including sculptures, networks of boxes, pipes, and apparatuses inspired by modern art. “They’re entertaining when they climb, so that’s kind of a performance aspect to it, too,” says Lieberman. “You’re wondering when they’re gonna come out, or who’s gonna climb the various climbing elements.” And cats at Planet Tails have climbing shelves with window views, though they often enjoy scaling the human furniture just as much, Basile says. “The cats like height, so they’ll go up inevitably on the couches and on the cafe tables,” she says.

advertisement



The More Comfortable The Cats, The More Likely They’ll Get Adopted

The comfortable environment lets some rescue cats thrive that don’t do as well in tiny cages in noisy shelters, Ha says. “There are a lot of cats who are wonderful cats, but they need to interact with people on their own terms in the beginning,” Ha says. “We give a lot of control and power to the cats in that way—so they are meeting people, and people are seeing the best side of them.” When cats are comfortable, cafe owners say the odds that they’ll bond with people–and ultimately get adopted–increase.

Humans Need To Be Comfortable, Too

Making humans comfortable matters, too. The happier the visitors, the more likely they are to adopt a cat, or so the reasoning goes. But what constitutes a comfortable environment in one part of the world might feel downright awkward somewhere else. Ha says her cofounder Emilie Legrand had visited cat cafes overseas, and found that in Japanese cat cafes, customers generally took off their shoes and sat on the ground level with the animals in accordance with Asian dining customs, while in a French cat cafe, they sat at traditional European-style tables. “They were having a very difficult time enjoying their meal because they had to keep looking at the ground to see where the cats were,” Ha says. The founders sought a compromise, knowing American visitors to Meow Parlour wouldn’t all want to sit on the floor.

advertisement