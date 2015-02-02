A Guide To Anti-Vaxxers’ Insane Arguments

Parents who refuse to vaccinate their children have led to the worst measles outbreak the U.S. has faced in 20 years. The epidemic highlights the dangerous power of the anti-vaccination movement, a vocal, often wealthy , celebrity-backed band of activists that is waging a war on science.

A flow chart by animator and author Scott Bateman sums up the anti-vaxxers’ crazy arguments in a funny (if depressing) fashion. It takes the form of a debate between anti-vaxxers (in red) and those who are medically informed (in blue). Red: “I heard that one out of every 110 vaccinated children gets autism.” Blue: “Scientists have proven time and again that this is untrue.” Red: “Science is a hoax, like bigfoot or gravity.” Blue: “Gravity is not a hoax.” What you quickly realize is that it is an impossible debate: one between those who believe in science, and those who believe in Jenny McCarthy.

At the heart of the anti-vaccination movement, as Eula Biss suggests in her excellent book On Immunity, is a classist disregard for others. Vaccination relies on herd mentality–if everyone gets vaccinated, everyone is protected. The child of a rich family might be able to survive a deadly disease while passing it on to people who don’t have the resources to get vaccinated or to take advantage of high-quality medical care. As Biss suggests, it’s the responsibility of those who are privileged to protect others who are less fortunate. We can only hope that anti-vaxxers wake up to this danger before it’s too late.SW