Van Gogh Paintings Turned Into Haute Couture

The “Van Gogh Girls” collection, debuted this week at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2015 haute couture show in Paris, includes A-line babydoll dresses covered in appliquéd petals and blooming floral patterns reminiscent of the Dutch painter’s “Sunflowers” series. Runway models wore massive, sculptural straw headpieces, a nod to the straw hats worn by many of Van Gogh’s countryside-dwelling portrait subjects. In one design, a black flower pattern extends beyond the outlines of the skirt into a swath of open lace that hangs from stalks of straw extending off the model’s hat.





Viktor & Rolf is only the latest to translate Van Gogh’s blossoming compositions into fashion: in 2011, Rodarte printed a series of dresses with images inspired by the Sunflowers paintings. But Viktor & Rolf takes the conceit to strange, abstract heights, and the garments are being treated as art pieces in themselves: art collector Han Nefkens, a longtime Viktor & Rolf patron, acquired three ensembles from the show for the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam.CD