A Beautiful, Incredibly Detailed Radial Calendar

Anagraphic is a Hungarian design studio known, among other things, for its annual release of gorgeous radial calendars which track the movements of the sun, moon, and planets. Since 2010, each year has brought a new, intricately designed calendar from the Budapest studio.

The Anaptár calendar is more like a highly effective infographic than a traditional calendar, and the list of data incorporated into the calendar is staggering. Just look at Anagraphic founder Anna Farkas’s full rundown yourself:

“Year, seasons, months, weeks, days, weekends, holidays, solstices and equinoxes, correction for summer and wintertime (daylight saving time), erihelion and aphelion, hours of sunshine, dawn, sunrise, culmination of the Sun, sunset, dusk, lunar cycles, moonrise, moonset, culmination of the Moon, cyclic alteration in the distance of the Moon to Earth, declination of the Moon, solar and lunar eclipses.”





Farkas, who founded Anagraphic in 1999, says that making these yearly calendars has shown her the underlying beauty in natural rhythms, telling Co.Design that she’d never seen a visualization of the moon rise and set before making her first calendar in 2009. “I think the most impressive effect of the Anaptár is the shape and drawing of the nature itself,” she says. “We can see the way the moon dances. I have learned that the nature is beautiful.”

This feat is accomplished by the circular nature of the design. Each day of the year is listed as a point on the circumference of the circle. Tracing each day’s line toward’s the circles center, we encounter elegantly designed data about the many cycles of the day. Sunrise and moonrise are represented in wide bands of yellow and blue that form a wavy pattern around the calendar, demonstrating the shifting length of day and night through different seasons. Remarkable days like the winter solstice and holidays are highlighted in orange or pink. Much more detailed information can be gleaned from the calendar, but even if you don’t know the first thing about astronomy, it’s a beautiful design to observe and learn from over time, while looking great on your wall the whole year round.