These Plants Look Like Jellyfish Swimming Through Your House

Artist and designer Cathy Van Hoang has discovered a creative way to spice up your potted plant collection. Using the bubbly shells of sea urchins and wispy air plants, she creates lifelike floating jellyfish to hang in your home.

The process is simple: Van Hoang paints the sea urchin shells in soft pastels, and uses them as planters for squiggly air plants. Flip them upside down, hang them, and voila! A perfect addition to anyone’s sea-themed home or beach house. And unlike real jellyfish, these plants are perfectly safe to touch. The jelly plants are available on Van Hoang’s Etsy shop for about $25 a pop.

