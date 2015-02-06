Brutalist Buildings Turned Into Papercraft Models

Thanks, at least in part, to classic films like Get Carter, the 1960s and 1970s British architectural landscape is synonymous with Brutalism. Unfortunately, many classic examples of British Brutalism by architects such as Ernő Goldfinger, Alison and Peter Smithson, and Sir Basil Spence, have been torn down over the years. But you can pay tribute to them in your home office, thanks to these papercraft models from Polish design studio Zupagrafika.

Brutal London is a collection of paper cut-out models that represents many of the massive concrete “monstrosities” that Prince Charles railed so passionately against (“You’ve got to give this to the Luftwaffe,” the Prince once said about Brutalism. “When it knocked down our buildings, it didn’t replace them with anything more offensive than the rubble.”). Assembly is a relatively simple affair, as you just cut them out, fold them, and join the seams together. Unfolded, they’re no bigger than a normal size piece of paper.





Totalling five buildings in all, the tour through Brutalist London features various landmarks from the districts of Camden, Southwark and Tower Hamlet. It starts with the iconic concrete tower blocks, like the Balfron Tower and Space House; continues to now demolished council estates like Robin Hood Gardens and Aylesbury Estate; and finally concludes with a classic prefab panel block, Ledbury Estate.

Printed on 100% recycled paper, the Brutal London models includes a short technical note on the architects, year of construction and exact location of each building. They cost about $5 a piece. It’s too bad there’s not a papercraft Michael Caine to go along with them. You can purchase the models for yourself here.JB