Can You Guess The Film From These Colorful Circles?

In this series of posters, graphic designer Nick Barclay illustrates 14 famous films as circles of color. Dracula‘s poster features two red fang marks; Harry Potter‘s depicts the outlines of his famous broken spectacles; The Lord of the Rings is a giant gold ring to rule them all; Trainspotting is a series of pink track marks on pale flesh; and The Matrix is one red and one blue pill. The posters are eye-catching pieces of abstract decoration, letting you pay homage to your favorite movies without making you cover your wall with giant photos of Keanu Reeves in a trench coat or Daniel Radcliffe holding a wand. Each poster is complete with some film buff stats: the date the picture was released, its budget, and how much it earned at the box office.
The posters are available for download on Nick Barclay’s website.
