Watch This Guy “Paint” A Mondrian With Lego

If you found the hyperactive, psychedelic Lego Movie from last year too stimulating, Paint is the video for you. In this subdued stop motion animation, we see an artist’s hands as he squirts various colors of Lego-based “paint” onto a palette and uses Lego brushes to spread it on a tiny Lego canvas. The result is a mini Mondrian made of plastic.

Mondrian was a good choice–trying to “paint” curved lines or shading with Lego would have required much more time and effort. This isn’t artist John Rolf‘s first Lego animation–he has several others on his YouTube page–and many artists have used Lego to recreate famous art pieces. But there’s something oddly fitting about a Mondrian recreated in plastic bricks: No toys share the colorful efficiency of a Mondrian canvas better than Lego. Perhaps if he’d lived a little longer, he’d have ventured into the world of Lego art himself.

[via Laughing Squid]SW