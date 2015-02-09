advertisement
What’s It Like To Draw A Postage Stamp?

Jessica Hische is the graphic artist who’s drawn the lettering you’ve see in ads for Starbucks and Nike, book covers for David Eggers, branding for Mailchimp, and the film Moonrise Kingdom. And in this irresistibly charming ad by the U.S. Post Office, she talks about what it was like to design the Forever Love stamp.

Spoiler: Stamps come with familial bragging rights that Wes Anderson films do not.

[via swissmiss]MW

